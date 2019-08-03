Ja p — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) August 3, 2019

His online publishing outfit, Sahara Reporters, broke the news.According to the online medium, DSS operatives arrested Sowore in the early hours of Saturday at about 1.25 a.m.in his apartment.Sowore had also posted a distress tweet at exactly 1:25 am:He also tweeted “Ja p,” the meaning of which has been interpreted to mean many things by his Twitter followers:added that an eyewitness confirmed that his phone was forcefully taken from him.The medium says Sowore’s “arrest and detention are not unconnected to #RevolutionNow, a series of planned protests against bad governance in Nigeria scheduled for August 5, 2019.”