The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday ordered both the Senate and the House of Representatives to halt their plan to take over the legislative duties of the Edo State House of Assembly.Justice Taiwo Taiwo made the order at the resumed hearing in the case instituted by the Edo State Government to challenge the directive by the chambers of the National Assembly to the Governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, to issue a fresh proclamation of the state’s House of Assembly.The National Assembly threatened to take over the legislative duties and powers of the Edo State House of Assembly should the governor fail to make the fresh proclamation with three weeks.But Justice Taiwo order parties in the case to maintain status quo pending the determination of the case.More details later…