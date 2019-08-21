President Muhammadu Buhari is still in charge of the petroleum ministry as he announced Timipre Sylva as minister of state for petroleum.
Babatunde Fashola was also removed as minister of power.
He is now to head Ministry of Works and Housing.
Saleh Mamman, who was nominated from Taraba, now occupies the position.
The President announced this after inaugurating his cabinet in Abuja on Wednesday.
Fashola had served as Minister of Power, Works, and Housing under President Buhari’s first term.
More to follow…
