



President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved the immediate termination of the appointment of the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC, Rev. Tor Ujah.





This was contained in a statement by the Director (Information) at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey on Tuesday.

The statement which was made available to reporters in Abuja, said the termination was in line with the provision of Section 4, Sub-Section 3 of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission Act.





It added that, “Ujah has been directed to hand over to Mrs. Esther Kwaghe, Director of Administration in the Commission, who is to oversee the Office, pending the appointment of a Substantive Executive Secretary.”

