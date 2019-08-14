



Reverend Elisha Noma of Nigeria Baptist Church , Angwan Makiri, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen near Udawa, Chikun Local Government area of Kaduna State.





This comes barely two weeks after a Pastor in charge of Living Faith Church, Angwan Romi, Kaduna, Jeremiah Omolewa was killed and his wife abducted.





According to The Nation, armed kidnappers, numbering about 20, stormed the village around 1:30 am Wednesday and forced their way into the Pastor’s house and went away with him and his son.





The kidnapper later freed the son, Emmanuel Elisha, who was threatened to go and raise unspecified amount of money as ransom.

They threatened the son that the father would be killed if he failed to provide the ransom within five days.





According to the pastor’s son, “They came around 1 am. They were about 20 armed men and started hitting at doors but nobody opened.





“They then forced their way into houses and vandalised properties. They carted away some valuables including mobile phones and clothing in my mother’s box.





“They picked me together with my father. But after a while into the bush, I was released and they went away with my father. One of them was dressed in military camouflage.





“As they released me, they threatened that if we fail to bring money in five days even though they didn’t mention the specific ransom, they will kill him.





“We are yet to report to the police because even when we had similar experience in the past and we contacted them, they did not do anything about it. So, it is of no use,” he said.