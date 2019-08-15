The National Youth Service Corps has said that only 4,644,808 Nigerians have participated in the scheme since inception in 1973.The NYSC Director-General, Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, stated this on Thursday at an ongoing press conference in Abuja, noting that the scheme had been able to achieve national unity and integration.The DG added that 1,132,409 corps members had also been equipped with Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development package of the scheme.Details later.