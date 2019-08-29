The draw for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League have been conducted today.





Holders Liverpool will play Napoli, Salzburg and Genk.





Last year’s finalists Tottenham Hotspur, are in Group B along with Bayern Munich, Olympiakos and Red Star Belgrade.





Group A has Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Club Brugge and Galatasaray





FULL DRAW:





Group A: PSG, Real Madrid, Club Brugge, Galatasaray





Group B: Bayern, Tottenham Hotspur, Olympiakos, Red Star Belgrade





Group C: Manchester City, Shaktar Donetsk, GNK Dinamo, Atalanta





Group D: Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lokomotiv Moscow





Group E: Liverpool, Napoli, Salzburg, Genk





Group F: Barcelona, Dortmund, Inter Milan, Slavia Prague





Group G: Zenit, Benfica, Lyon, RB Leipzig





Group H: Chelsea, Ajax, Valencia, Lille

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday