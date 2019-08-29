 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League draw (FULL DRAW) | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The draw for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League have been conducted today.


Holders Liverpool will play Napoli, Salzburg and Genk.

Last year’s finalists Tottenham Hotspur, are in Group B along with Bayern Munich, Olympiakos and Red Star Belgrade.

Group A has Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Club Brugge and Galatasaray

FULL DRAW:


Group A: PSG, Real Madrid, Club Brugge, Galatasaray

Group B: Bayern, Tottenham Hotspur, Olympiakos, Red Star Belgrade

Group C: Manchester City, Shaktar Donetsk, GNK Dinamo, Atalanta

Group D: Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lokomotiv Moscow

Group E: Liverpool, Napoli, Salzburg, Genk

Group F: Barcelona, Dortmund, Inter Milan, Slavia Prague

Group G: Zenit, Benfica, Lyon, RB Leipzig

Group H: Chelsea, Ajax, Valencia, Lille





