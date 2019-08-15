



Residents of Mammanti, a community around polo in Maiduguri, Borno State, northeast Nigeria said, three soldiers were reportedly killed in a gun duel with members of Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP who stormed the community and attacked military location at about 12 midnight Nigerian time.





A local vigilante in the area, who identified himself as Usman Abubakar said on Thursday morning that, three soldiers were killed.





“Boko Haram sacked the military base until fighter aeroplane came and cleared them. We saw the military evacuating their people both killed and wounded early this morning,” he said.





According to him, since an insurgent’s attack last year in the area, many residents have relocated, leaving a few who are struggling to keep body and soul together.

“The attack on the military base last night has not only steered fear among the people of Mammanti community but people around polo area as many of them fled the area last night to sleep in safer places in town,” he added





Fear have gripped many residents of Maiduguri owing to daily occurrences around the city as Boko Haram fighters continue to put pressure on military bases.





Gubio military base was attacked on the eve of the Sallah with reported casualty on the military who were forced out of their base and relocated to Maiduguri. The latest attack on the soldiers at Mammanti, according to residents of Maiduguri calls to question the capacity of the military to deal with the situation.





” We know our soldiers to be the best at least owing to their successes in many peacekeeping operations in Africa. Our soldiers have displayed rear perfection in military operations, but with Boko Haram, now in its tenth year, all we see is blood and no result from the continuous claim of degrading the Boko Haram element. This is indeed sad,” Mohammed Bulama, one of the persons interviewed said.





Attempt to get the 7 division Nigerian Army, Col. Ado Isa to speak on the attack as well as casualty figure at Mammanti failed as calls put across to his mobile phone went unanswered. Also text message forwarded to him got no reply. Similarly, the Nigerian Army is yet to issue a statement on the latest attack.