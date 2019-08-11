



The bodies of the three policemen who were killed by soldiers in Taraba state while on covert operation, arrived at the morgue of Garki General Hospital in Abuja early Sunday.





An ambulance brought the bodies kept in caskets from Jalingo, capital of Taraba state, TVC reported.





The police have not announced a burial date for the trio, Inspector Mark Edaile, Sgt. Usman Danzumi and Sgt Dahiru Musa, described as stars of the force.





The police said they were among the most disciplined, proficient and hardworking Police investigators in the service of the country. One civilian was also killed with them, all shot at close range.





According to a police statement, the slain men had participated in several high profile and high risk arrests, rescue missions and investigative operations. They were credited with the arrest of Nigeria’s most notorious kidnap kingpin, Evans, the arrest of twenty Boko Haram terrorists responsible for the 2014 kidnapping of the Chibok School Girls in Borno State, the arrest of UMAR Abdulmalik, the overall Boko Haram Commander of North Central Nigeria and several of his group members.





The ambulance that brought the three police officers on Sunday





Police also said the slain men were involved in the arrest of the kidnappers of two American and two Canadian citizens in Kaduna State.





“And most recently, the rescue of Magajin Garin Daura in Kano State and arrest of the thirteen terrorists responsible for the kidnapping of the Magajin Garin Daura in his home town Daura, Katsina State on 1 May 2019, among many other outstanding feats”, police spokesman Frank Mba said.





Sgt Dahiru Musa





Sgt. Usman Danzumi from Taraba





Inspector Mark Edaile from Edo





President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday ordered a probe into the killing by soldiers of the 93 Battalion based in Takum, Taraba State.





The Defence Headquarters heeding the presidential directive has set up a seven man headed by Rear Admiral I.T. Olaiya, to determine the circumstances which resulted in the fatal shooting. It has already begun work.





Soldiers attacked the bus conveying the three men, along with other officers and a handcuffed kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadum who was arrested in the town of Ibi.





The police authorities on Wednesday announced the killing of their personnel from the Force Headquarters on covert operation by the troops along Ibi-Jalingo road in Taraba state.





The police alleged that Hamisu was released by the troops, while three of their men and a civilian were killed at close range.





Army Headquarters, in reaction, described the incident as `unfortunate and avoidable’ and claimed that its men mistook the policemen for kidnappers. It said its men were responding to a distress call to rescue a kidnapped victim and exchanged fire with the policemen.





Both statements differed in the location of the shooting. The army said it was on Ibi-Wukari road, while the police said it was on Ibi-Jalingo road. The policemen arrested the kidnap kingpin in Ibi and were heading to Jalingo, the capital.





The explanation by the army incensed the Police High Command.





In a counter reaction on Thursday, the police raised a number of questions that the army authorities needed to unravel especially the whereabouts of the arrested suspected kidnapping kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume.