



Nigerian cross-dresser, Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, has reacted to the arrest of a notorious Rivers criminal, bearing the same stage name as him, Bobrisky.





Recall that on Thursday that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state placed a N30 million bounty to find Bobrisky.





The popular cross-dresser, in an Instagram post yesterday, thanked God that he is no longer a ‘man’ but has turned into a woman since two years.





Olarenwaju said that having turned into a woman, he cannot be arrested for mistaken identity for the crime committed by his name sake.

It was reported yesterday that the notorious cultist, Bobrisky of Gokana, was been apprehended by the Nigerian Army.





Bobrisky’s capture comes less than twenty-four hours after Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike placed a thirty million naira bounty on him.





Olarenwaju wrote, “Haa! So a notorious criminal in Rivers State is bearing my stage name, Bobrisky. Thank God said I don turn woman before the useless criminal go commit.





“If not I for don suspect now. And why are bloggers using my picture and Governor Wike together? It’s not my Bobrisky. Me I don turn woman since two years now.”