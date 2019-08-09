



David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, has placed curses on the killers of Jeremiah Omolewa, a resident pastor of the church in Romi New Extension, a suburb of Kaduna.





Omolara was travelling with his wife and son to Abuja on Sunday when he was shot dead.





While his son escaped, the gunmen took his widow into the forest while her abductors later contacted the family of the victim to demand a ransom of N50 million.





Reacting during one of the church sessions on Thursday, Oyedepo charged the congregation to pray against the killers just as he declared that their end had come.





“Just last Sunday night for those of us who may have heard the news, one of our pastors was hacked down by Fulani herdsmen from Abuja to Kaduna,” he said.





“I want you to know, that it’s the last they will do because I am going to lead you now to release the curse of God upon his assailants and all their backers.





“Except I am not sent, their end has come. This evil system will crash. And I am speaking as a prophet, not as a pastor, like somebody walking on the street. This evil system that has no value for life, this wicked system – Fulani demons: In the name of Jesus, their end has come.





“Cursed be these Fulani herdsmen, cursed be their generations, cursed be their sponsors in the name of Jesus. In the name of Jesus Christ, we have cursed.”





The bishop has always led his congregation to pray against insecurity in the country.



