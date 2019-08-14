The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has directed all airline operators, especially those operating regional and international flights into the country to exercise a high level of vigilance following the resurgence of the Ebola Virus Disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo.The NCAA said the World Health Organisation had declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern in line with International Health Regulations.The aviation agency, in a statement signed by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Mr Sam Adurogboye, on Tuesday, said the directive was contained in a letter signed by the NCAA Director General, Capt Muhtar Usman, and had since been sent to all airline operators.The agency said, “In the letter, NCAA has directed that airlines’ pilots in command of aircraft are to report to Air Traffic Control any suspected case of communicable disease on board their flight in line with Nig.CARs 18.8.22.4.“In case of a suspected case of communicable disease on board an aircraft, aircrew are required to fill the General Declaration and Public Health Passenger Locator forms in line with Nig.CARs 18.8.17.4 and 18.8.22.5 respectively.“Thereafter, completed forms are to be submitted to the Port Health Services of the destination aerodrome.”The NCAA stated that in addition, airlines were to ensure that they had on board valid and appropriate number of First Aid kits, Universal Precaution Kits and Emergency Medical kits in line with Nig.CARS 7.9.1.11 and 7.9.1.12.“Airlines are to refresh the knowledge of their crew members for improved and sustained proficiency in handling and communication with ATC of any suspected case of communicable disease on board,” the agency said.