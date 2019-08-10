



The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has warned residents of Abuja to prepare for flood.





Abbas Idriss, director-general of FEMA, gave the warning in a statement on Saturday.





He said the areas prone to flood are Kubwa, Gwagwa-Karimo, Kuje, Airport road and Gwagwalada.





Idriss said flooding is expected because the torrential rainfall had increased the water level at the Usuma dam and spilled into the Usuma river channel.









“Areas to be affected are Kubwa, Gwagwa-Karimo, Kuje, Airport Road, Gwagwalada, among others. The situation is scary; FEMA is advising residents of the listed settlements to be wary of possible flooding.”





Idriss asked residents to be on the alert as some flooding may occur in the absence of rain.





He advised residents of Kubwa and Kuje to be aware of streams, drainage channels, and other areas prone to flash flood.





Idriss urged residents of the affected areas to move to higher grounds at the sight of flood.





“They should also observe simple precautions because not all floods are alike. Some develop slowly, sometimes over a period of days. But flash floods can develop quickly, sometimes in just a minute and without any visible signs of rain,” he said.





“Always be aware that there could be possible flooding. If there is any possibility of that in your area, move immediately to higher ground. Do not wait for instructions to move.”





Residents in Abuja have experienced a number of flood cases, which took over some major roads.





Meanwhile, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) had warned states in the country to prepare for more flooding as a result of heavy rainfall.



