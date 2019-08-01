



The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, has warned officers and men of the Army that it is non-negotiable for military professionalism to be loyal to the sitting President and the Nigerian constitution.





Buratai stated this while declaring open the fifth edition of a three-day procurement seminar for commandants, bursars and administrative officers of command security schools, held in Abuja with the theme ‘Enhancing the Capacity of Personnel for Efficient Procurement and Financial Management in Command Secondary Schools’.





He urged officers to remain nonpolitical, take right actions and show commitment to work.





“We need to remain absolutely loyal to Mr. President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This is a non-negotiable part of our profession.





“Commanders at all levels must continue to provide requisite leadership and ensure that their personnel are continually reminded of the need to be apolitical and continue to uphold the tenets of military professionalism,” Buratai said.





COAS earlier, spoke on the establishment of the schools with special interventions and renovation of classrooms, provisions of ICT Centers as well as the vehicles to meet trainings and operational requirements.





“We shall continue to look inward in upgrading our schools and collaborate with the relevant stakeholders towards their effective development. I will want to mention however that the maintenance of facilities and equipment in our schools rest really on those saddled with the responsibility to administer the schools at any given time” he said.





“This important duty requires us all to be alert at all times and to be prudent. It is a challenge to us all and mark of responsibilities, and ensures accountability which requires a change in attitude from all personnel.





The seminar was the fifth of the series which has continued to provide the avenue to imbue participants with the requisite knowledge in procurement procedures and ethics.