



Global rights group, Amnesty International, has issued a travel advisory for Nigerians and other foreigners travelling to the United States of America amid the incessant cases of gun violence and mass shootings.





According to AI, persons travelling to the US should exercise caution and have an emergency contingency plan.





It asked visitors to avoid crowded places including shopping malls, churches and cultural events.





The rights group said depending on your gender, skin colour and ethnic background, you may be at a higher risk of being targeted with gun violence and should plan accordingly.

The advisory read, “The Amnesty International travel advisory for the country of the United States of America calls on people worldwide to exercise caution and have an emergency contingency plan when travelling throughout the USA.





“This travel advisory is being issued in light of ongoing high levels of gun violence in the country. Depending on the traveller’s gender identity, race, country of origin, ethnic background or sexual orientation, they may be at higher risk of being targeted with gun violence and should plan accordingly.”





The rights group said under international human rights, the US has an obligation to enact a range of measures at the federal, state and local levels to regulate access to firearms and protect the rights of people.





AI, however, accused the United States Government of failing to take appropriate steps to curb gun violence





According to the World Bank, Nigerians constitute the highest number of Africans in the US.





Ironically, the US has been issuing travel advisories against travelling to many parts of Nigeria over insecurity.





Following the spate of mass shootings in the US, many countries have issued travel advisory against travelling to the US.





The Japanese Embassy in the US released a statement on Sunday calling the United States a “gun society” and urging Japanese nationals to stay alert after the Dayton shooting.





Some other countries that have issued similar travel advisories against the US include: The Bahamas, New Zealand, Venezuela and Uruguay.





The US has the 28th-highest rate of deaths from gun violence in the world, according to a 2017 report by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.





Four or more people have been killed in a mass shooting in the US every 47 days since June 2015, a Washington Post analysis found.





The Nigerian government has, however, refused to issue similar advisories.