Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate, Venita, has revealed her ultimate contender in the BBNaija “Pepper dem gang” house.During her diary session, Big Brother asked Venita who among the housemates intimidates her the most, and she opened up to him saying it was Tacha.Venita said when she got to the Big Brother house, she saw Tacha as a big challenge and also felt daunted by her because Tacha never wastes time in attacking whoever steps on her toes.Recall that Venita had earlier complained to Seyi that Tacha is rude, bitter and feels everyone is against her but needs help from housemates in the house.In a new development, Venita said she is beginning to see a different side of Tacha, but that didn’t happen until she decided to act friendly towards her.Venita noted that she started greeting Tacha and talking to her, not minding if she reciprocated or not and to her surprise, Tacha was receptive, responding to her greetings and reciprocating her gestures.She observed that Tacha must probably be going through a lot of stuff which is why she reacts to people the way she does and acts all mean and bitter.“I see she’s hurt and is probably going through a lot right now.“People that bite the hardest have the most love to give and that is the kind of person Tacha is,” she said.She concluded by saying she is beginning to admire the sweet side of Tacha and has come to the conclusion that Tacha isn’t as bad as she makes people think she is.