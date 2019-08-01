Following the drama that heralded the introduction of new housemates in the ongoing reality TV show, Big Brother has once again created a new twist by introducing two another set of housemates.Recall that earlier in the week Venita Akpofure and Elozonam joined the reality TV show.Venita is an actress from Delta State. She is a mother of two and had featured in different musical videos, while Elozanam is a 33-year-old actor, and a producer.In a new shocking development, Big Brother brought in two new housemates, Joe and Ede Nkechinyere AKA Enkay.Joe is a creative director while Enkay is from Enugu State and works as a professional tailor in a fashion house.Although it is not certain if the new housemates are fake or part of the housemates battling for the N60m cash prize, housemates gave them a cold welcome.