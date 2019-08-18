Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Big Brother Naija housemate, Esther has opened up about Frodd’s attempt to touch her against her resolve on Saturday night.It was gathered that Frodd after the Saturday night party was seen on Esther’s bed without underwear while trying to touch and caress Esther’s body.Esther hesitated and told Frodd to wear his boxers back on several times but he refused.This attracted Biggie’s attention as he called Frodd to an emergency diary session.After the diary session, Frodd who was earlier on Esther’s bed changed his sleeping position and suddenly returned to his own bed.No one knows exactly what Biggie told him at the diary session as it was not aired to the BBNaija fans but there is the possibility that Frodd may be issued a strike or be disqualified for harassment.Esther in a chat with Frodd on Sunday, apologised to him saying he didn’t do anything wrong.According to her, she was not in the mood to play that was why she acted that way.She said, “ Did biggy say you should come to your bed? You didn’t do anything wrong. I was just pissed yesterday and you weren’t listening.”