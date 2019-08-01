



Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Diane has sworn not to have any relationship with any male housemate in the ‘Pepper Dem’ edition.’





Diane, speaking with Esther and Mercy said she does not like or would date any male housemates because they are not her ‘Spec.’





According to her, she is not distracted by the new introduction of male housemates as they are all short and light-skinned men.





“I thank God that so far so good the male housemates’ Big brother has been bringing are light-skinned in complexion.





“I do not find any male housemates attractive, even the new housemates introduced by Biggie. They are all fair in complexion and short. if they are bringing more let them be Fair because I don’t even like them,” Diane said.





Recall that Big Brother had on Tuesday introduced two new housemates, Vendita and Elozanam, into to the reality show.





However, in a surprise development, Big Brother brought in two new housemates, Joe and Ede Nkechinyere, AKA, Enkay again on Wednesday night.





Although, it is not certain if the new housemates are fake or part of the housemates battling for the N60m cash prize, however, housemates gave them a cold welcome.