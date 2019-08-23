Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, housemate, Venita has issued a stern warning to fellow housemate Gedoni over his love interest.Speaking to Gedoni after the eviction show she told him she doesn’t care about Khafi and would have him if she decides to.But, Gedoni since Sunday has been getting closer to Venita and making advances at her.Venita not pleased with his affection towards her, told Sir Dee to warn Gedoni to stay away from her.She said: “Gedoni is suddenly showing me affection and I’m tired. I do not want Khafi’s trouble.“Please warn him to stay away.”The BBNaija love-birds, Khafi and Gedoni had on different occasions been caught in the house having sex.The inseparable pair had been caught on camera having passionate sex under the sheets while other housemates were fast asleep.