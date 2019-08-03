







Big Brother Naija, BBNaija 2019 housemate, Venita, has complained about Omashola and Frodd’s quest to be her favourite.





In a conversation with Seyi, Venita said she feels Omashola and Frodd are having a pi*ssing contest because of her and that she initially found it funny.





“I did initially, but now I don’t.





“I feel like it will soon get out of hand,” she said.





Speaking further, Venita said she actually enjoys Frodd’s company more and thinks Omashola is more aggressive.





“I’m starting to feel uncomfortable and because Frodd get sense, his tone, he’s easier to be around.





“But oga (Omashola) is a lot more aggressive and a lot more loud and I’m like ‘bruv y’all need to stop this shi*t,” she said.





Venita, alongside Elozanam were introduced into the reality tv show.





Venita is an actress from Delta State. She is a mother of two and had featured in different musical videos, while Elozanam is a 33-year-old actor, and a producer.





The pretty woman, upon her arrival, seems to have snatched Omashola and Frodd’s hearts as the two guys have never stopped competing silently and verbally to be her favourite.