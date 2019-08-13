'Nigeria's population by 2050 could be half a billion, so the idea that she (Khafi) could go on national television and have s*x without contraceptives and get pregnant might even be a bigger issue than the fact that she had s*x on national television'

The criticisms are worsened by her romantic relationship with fellow housemate, Ekpata Gedoni,During a popular newspaper review show on Sky News, she was criticized for allegedly making love on LIVE television with Gedoni.One of the anchors of the show saidWATCH VIDEO BELOWAccording toMs Kareem joined the force as a PC based at Lambeth station in 2015, having worked part-time as a special constable for four years.An unnamed colleague told the newspaper: “She’s a serving British police officer — it’s outrageous. She asked permission to go on the show but, when her request was refused, she went anyway.”A post on the website of Africa Magic, the television channel which broadcasts Big Brother Naija, says Ms Kareem joined the show “so that she can do societal good”.It reads: “Police officer Khafi Kareem believes that you can have it all if you believe in yourself.“She is not only hoping to win the prize money but she wants the exposure that being in Big Brother Naija House brings so that she can do societal good.“What people don’t know about her is that she is secretly talented in spoken word, singing and dancing. She is an Ekiti native who resides in London.”The post also reveals Ms Kareem would spend the prize money, reportedly worth 30 million Naira (£68,000), on hosting a travel show in Nigeria, as well as investing in charitable causes.Despite been granted unpaid leave, she joined the show and has romped three times with businessman Ekpata Gedoni, 31.Their romance has viewers gripped but she is facing an investigation by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards.One colleague said: “She’s a serving British police officer — it’s outrageous. She asked permission to go on the show but, when her request was refused, she went anyway.“Her out-of-office email reply blatantly says that she is away from work, yet no one does anything.“Other officers working with her are furious that she can just disobey orders then swan off the Africa and tarnish the reputation of the force.”The Met said Ms Kareem was granted unpaid leave for an “unrelated reason” ahead of appearing on the show but her request to take part in the programme was denied.A spokesman said: “A Pc, attached to the Met’s transformation command, requested permission to take part in a reality television entertainment show in Nigeria. Permission was not given.“The Met is aware that the officer has since appeared on the show without authority.“The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and will be carrying out an investigation into the circumstances.“The Met does not support the officer’s appearance nor does she represent the Met whilst appearing on the show.”The force added that any officer found to have breached police standards of professional behaviour could face misconduct proceedings.