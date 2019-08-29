Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, housemate, Tacha on Wednesday, publicly apologized to organisers of reality show for her misconducts in the house.
Tacha also apologised to official host of BBNaija 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu for her past actions in the house.
Kneeling in the diary room, Tacha begged Big Brother to forgive her on Wednesday night.
“This is my life, this is a huge platform and I don’t want to be out of the house by disqualification.
“Please forgive me, I promise I will never consciously and subconsciously disrespect you and Ebuka.
“I’m very very sorry in any type of way and I’m not trying to defend any of my actions. My apologies to Ebuka and everybody out there and authorities.
“Please forgive me Biggie, I’m growing and learning .The house is a social experiment and I’m learning everyday,” Tacha said .
Biggie on Sunday evening issued Tacha a second strike for disobeying BBNaija rules and undermining authorities.
Big Brother had gathered the housemates in the lounge and played several videos of Tacha’s disrespect to Ebuka and fellow housemates.
While warning her, he said “a last strike will get you disqualified from the reality show.”
LAST NIGHT SAW TACHA IN A REALLY REMORSEFUL AND APOLOGETIC STATE. . "I would rather be evicted than disqualified out of this house" . "This platform is a huge one for me and I am growing and learning everyday, I can't know everything". . "I am sorry for Disrespecting Ebuka, the authorities guiding the show and most especially Big Brother" . "This house is a social experiment for me and I am truly sorry and promise to turn a new leaf".
