Reality stars, Teddy A and Bambam have made progressed in their relationship as they revealed a good news today.Nigerian musician and reality star, Tope Adenibuyan aka Teddy A has proposed to his lover, Bamike ‘Bambam’ Olawunmi, all former housemates of the third edition of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija).The now engaged couple took to their different Instagram pages to announce their engagement on Sunday afternoon.See the posts below;