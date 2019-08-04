 BBNaija: Teddy A Proposes To Sweetheart, BamBam (Photos) | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
BBNaija: Teddy A Proposes To Sweetheart, BamBam (Photos)

Reality stars, Teddy A and Bambam have made progressed in their relationship as they revealed a good news today.

Nigerian musician and reality star, Tope Adenibuyan aka Teddy A has proposed to his lover, Bamike ‘Bambam’ Olawunmi, all former housemates of the third edition of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija).

The now engaged couple took to their different Instagram pages to announce their engagement on Sunday afternoon.

❤️ for life! @bammybestowed 💍

🥰 @iamteddya

