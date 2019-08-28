Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate Tacha has disclosed how she built her brand on social media before the reality show.Tacha speaking to Khafi said she got her first money to start her brand from her twin and since then she has worked for every penny she has.According to her, that is the reason she does not play around and is serious.“Every money I spend work for it, even the least money to buy bottled water, if I don’t work I wouldn’t get.“I don’t have any sugar daddy or anyone I can call or run to if I’m broke, unlike some people. so I don’t joke with my brand on social media,” she said.-VIDEO-