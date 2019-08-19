Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Big Brother Naija, Housemate, Gedoni has stirred reactions on social media over his brewing relationship with Venita.Gedoni and Venita on Sunday night engaged in a deep conversation regarding his relationship with Khafi.Venita started the conversation after Sunday live eviction show which had Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asking Khafi about Venita’s stepping into her relationship with Gedoni.Gedoni moved towards Venita who was angry at Khafi for discussing her relationship with other housemates.During their chat, Venita told Gedoni that she doesn’t care about Khafi and would have him if she feels so.An excited Gedoni then hugged Venita and placed a kiss on her cheek.This occurrence has triggered various reactions from BBNaija fans as some accuse Gedoni of playing Khafi while others criticized Venita, describing her relationship with Gedoni as a strategy.In time past, Gedoni and Khafi have been criticised on social media over having sex.@Rofokofo “Venita is manipulating this Gedoni guy. I don’t think she likes him as much. She calls Khafi’s relationship a situation, she gets Gedoni tensed. She’s almost making him deny Khafi. She’s a strong street girl, and Gedoni is as weak as the Biblical Samson.”@Beeurily “Venita though she has a way of using her words and Gedoni foolish, is lost in those words. The truth is he doesn’t know what he wants, the guy is confused. Poor Khafi, she accepted Gedoni with her pure heart. If only Khafi can just forget about Gedoni.”@Indulge_online “Venita told Gedoni dat if she decides to set her compass on him, khafi can’t even stand a chance. Gedoni said he regrets being involved with someone so quick, he should have just maintained his lane.“Me:Gedoni loves Venita more,Khafi is Naive,Venita is a smart actress.”@Tosingeorge10 “Biggie pls let Venita remain in the house for a long time, she has a lot to offer. She has not given up on Frodd and now she is about to finger Gedoni’s relationship. The drama will be very interesting though.”@Davidchibike “Biggie should arrange a boxing stage for Venita and Khafi as an Arena game. The winner will go home with Gedoni .”@Kayaga_ruth “I think Venita is targeting Khafi because shes the easy one well Venita thinks she’s better than Khafi, forgetting its not always about looks.”@Ladyrabi “Why is madam Venita having issues with Khafi, Venita is a big drama queen, she is acting her script very well using Khafi as the d villain in her perfect script in Biggie house.”@Iamwithyou15 “In this season #bbnaija it’s only Khafi that is truly in love with Gedoni, the rest relationships are just for game and to entertain the viewers.”