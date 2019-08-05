



Big Brother Naija, BBNaija 2019 housemate, Omashola last night opened up to fellow housemate, Frodd, on how he lost his ex-girlfriend due to his bad behaviour.





Omashola during a conversation with Frodd, broke down into tears while narrating his story.





He also apologised to Frodd for attacking him because of Venita few days ago.





Omashola earlier showed interest in Venita when she came into the house newly but she, however, ended up with Frodd. This caused a friction between both men.





While they mended fences, Omashola pointed out that he will never allow himself and another man fight because of a woman or money.





He went on to share how he lost ”the most beautiful girl in the world” because of his bad behaviour.





According to him, he sent his mum a picture of his ex while they were still together and his mother who appeared to like the girl, asked him to hurriedly take her to his dad.





He added that when his dad saw his ex, he asked him to marry her. Sadly, he behaved badly and the girl dumped him a year ago.





Watch video:



