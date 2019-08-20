Here's a video of Frodd saying Tacha isn't smart. That's very low of him. Makes it hard for people to love him #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/Rz2VtpCYuR — Colossus MiKing (@28VVD) August 19, 2019

The 2019 edition of BBNaija witnessed another intense drama yesterday. The drama was between Frodd and Tacha.The outspoken Frodd was caught up in a heated argument with fiery Tacha after the nomination challenge.Recall that seven BBNaija housemates, including Mike, Seyi, Mercy, Diane, Frodd, Jackie and Gedoni are up for possible eviction this week.The housemates were nominated after an arena game challenge between two groups, the Icons and Cruistopia.The ‘Cruistopia team’ were defeated during the challenge.Elozonam, who won the veto power on Sunday saved Venita and replaced him with Frodd from her team, ‘Cruistopia’.Frodd distraught over his nomination while having a meeting with partners went into an argument with Tacha who was grumpy at their performance during the task.Frodd in the heated argument said he prefers to talk to other housemates, describing Tacha as not smart.This got Tacha angry as she hurled insults at him too.“F*ck off Tacha from me, let me talk to people who are smart,” Frodd added.