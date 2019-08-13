





ATTENTION! ATTENTION!! ATTENTION!!! The attention of Khafi's management has been drawn to a publication by The Sun UK of Tuesday, August 13, 2019, titled "LOIN OF DUTY Met Police ‘poster girl’ faces sack for ‘having s.e.x’ on Nigerian Big Brother after being told not to take part". This brazenly sensational and defamatory outburst by The Sun UK is written in poor taste without considering the ethics of journalism which seeks balance and objectivity.



At NO time did The Sun UK send a mail of inquiry to Khafi's official email which is blasted across her social media platforms under active management to confirm or refute the claims in the publication.



Khafi's side of the story is deliberately and conveniently omitted to sell a pre-conceived narrative while responses from "outraged colleagues" and "other papers" riddle the publication.

This comes from a repressive culture of shaming and characterizing women for their sexual decisions and life choices.



We find The Sun UK's publication repulsive and damaging to the image and livelihood of our client.

Khafi is a proud black female police officer who prides herself in her work and has dedicated her youthful years protecting and serving with her many skills which include the ability to speak at least five international languages.



We demand an immediate retraction of the publication by The Sun UK and a public apology to our client Khafilat Kareem within the next 48 hours.



Legal options are also being considered at this time.



Thank you.



Signed

Management

Following the recent publication byabout Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi (Real name, Kafayat Kareem) , where it was alleged that she abandoned her job as a police officer without permission to come to Nigeria to partake in the reality show and 'HAVE S.E.X' , the management of the Big Brother Naija star today gave the British newspaper 48 hours to retract the publication and offer a public apology, or face legal action.Press Release below...