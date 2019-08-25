



Big Brother Naija housemate, Gedoni has been evicted from the ongoing pepper dem edition on Sunday. He seemed to have handled his exit well and was caught dropping on his knees after his Eviction announcement by Ebuka.





Dressed in his gorgeous traditional attire, Gedoni admitted to Ebuka on the Stage that he was drawn to his love interest, Khafi because of her positive energy and ability to stay true to herself. When asked what else he enjoyed in the House asides his relationship with Khafi, he mentioned his moments during the games.





His exit comes after spending a total of 56 days and eight weeks in the house. He is the 11th housemate and the fifth male to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2019 house.





Khafi saddened by his eviction is in tears





Gedoni plans to expand his clothing line amidst other business ideas down the pipeline. We can't wait to see him excel in his future plans. Good luck, Gedoni!









