Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Apparently, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Khafi has discovered another partner since the evicton of her better other, Gedoni.Gedoni’s adventure in the Big Brother house finished on Sunday, August 25, for having one of the most reduced number of votes.Recall that Khafi and Gedoni over time stirred reactions on social media, because of their continuous engagement in s3x.Exactly when we thought the Head of House accomplishment was a comfort for the cop, Khafi was spotted agonizing on Tuesday evening.As Khafi lay on the bed she shared with Gedoni, a teddybear-like object wearing the fashion designer’s cap was seen lying close to her.Maybe the item is another portrayal of her sweetheart.