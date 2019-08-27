



Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, housemate Frodd, has expressed disappointment in Ike over his decision to save Omashola not him from nomination for possible eviction.





Frodd was nominated alongside Esther, Tacha, Sir Dee, Venita, and Cindy on Monday.





The housemates were nominated after an arena game challenge between two groups, the Enigma and the Legends, which had former team emerged as the winner.





The two groups were told to move cotton balls to a plate using a spoon. The group with the most cotton balls in their plate emerges winner.

Ike, who has the Veto power saved Omashola and replaced him with Cindy.





Frodd, reacting, expressed disappointment at Ike’s decision to save Omashola rather than him.





According to him, he saw Ike as his friend and he expected more from him.





“Our hearts are different, Ike is my friend but he didn’t save him.





“I felt disappointed and upset but it’s a game, there is nothing I can do. Ike shot me in the leg.





“I hate Sundays most time but hope God saves us,” Frodd told Esther.

