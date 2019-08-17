 BBNaija: I don’t care about your lineage Frodd tells Seyi [VIDEO] | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
BBNaija: I don't care about your lineage Frodd tells Seyi [VIDEO]

BBNaija Housemates, Frood and Seyi on Friday night engaged in a heated argument, raining invectives on each other.

The fight began when Biggie provided alcohol for housemates after Friday arena games.

Frodd quizzed Seyi over the availability of enough drinks and alcohol in the house, and the manner its distribution was being handled.

Seyi who was not having it with Frodd said: “I’m a big man where I’m coming from, I can’t fight about alcohol. I’m bigger than it.”


Frodd in response slammed Seyi, adding that he does not care about his lineage as they all have equal rights in the house.

“Wetin you come dey do for here, you be big man, you con follow me come this place!

“What is my business with your lineage?
Seyi is the grandson to Obafemi Awolowo.

Recall that Seyi had on Thursday during rehearsal for the task given to them by Biggie got into a fight with Mike which did not go down well with other housemates.




  1. AnonymousAugust 17, 2019 at 9:43 AM

    Seyi is representing himself and not Obafemi Awolowo! ther Please treat him like every other housemates

