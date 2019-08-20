



Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, housemate Mercy has begged Nigerians to allow her to stay in the house till the 99th day of the reality show.





Mercy speaking to Daine on Tuesday morning said she is scared of Sunday’s live eviction show as she is not sure of her votes outside the house.





Recall that seven BBNaija housemates, including Mike, Seyi, Mercy, Diane, Frodd, Jackie and Gedoni have been selected for possible eviction this week.





The housemates were nominated after the ‘Cruistopia team’ were defeated during the arena game challenge.





Elozonam, who won the veto power on Sunday, saved Venita and replaced him with Frodd from her team, ‘Cruistopia’.





Mercy in a video on Tuesday expressed fear and appealed to Nigerians to vote for her all day till 6am.





Mercy: “I want to stay in this house till 99th day with my specially made dress and win this 60m.





“Sunday scares me but anything that happens is God’s will.





“I am scared but God please help me scale through Sunday’s eviction.





“Please my fans and Nigerians out there, start voting oh, this is not sleeping time. Vote for me, don’t sleep, vote till 6am and sleep for two hours and vote again.





“I pray all the votes to reflect my name on the website.”

