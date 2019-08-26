 BBNaija: I am just an employee; I don’t call the shots - Ebuka Uchendu | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BBNaija: I am just an employee; I don’t call the shots - Ebuka Uchendu

4:57 PM 0
A+ A-

Suave media personality and host of BBNaija, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has averred  that he does not have any power over the running of Big Brother Naija.

The stylish socialite made this know in a tweet on Monday.

“I never know whether to be flattered or bemused that on a show run by EndemolShine, MultiChoice, Mnet, Deloitte and Red Pepper Productions, people actually think that I call the shots & make all the decisions. Unfortunately guys, I’m just an employee. Make una nor vex. #BBNaija,” he wrote.

Back in 2018, Ebuka was accused of facilitating Cee-c’s participation  in the reality TV show, a claim he debunked.

In an interview with Beat FM, he said:” According to him, “She said something in the house that got mixed interpreted. She said she drove to my house and we had a conversation that made me put her into the reality show.

“Apparently she came to marketed something to me, in some event, I mean, I attend so many event in Lagos. I’m not supposed to remember everybody.

“Apparently, this happened at Terraculture, nothing about this came to my mind until I heard what she said during the show.

“To the best of my knowledge, the first time I met Cee-c was when I spoke to her on stage during the show.

“The reason I didn’t debunk it was because I wanted it to die naturally. It was a very stupid rumour and I didn’t want to give life.

“I think she has a crush on me. But I don’t know what else she has on her head. I’ve never spoken to her except while in the house when I was doing my job.”



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top