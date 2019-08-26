I never know whether to be flattered or bemused that on a show run by EndemolShine, MultiChoice, Mnet, Deloitte and Red Pepper Productions, people actually think that I call the shots & make all the decisions.

Suave media personality and host of BBNaija, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has averred that he does not have any power over the running of Big Brother Naija.The stylish socialite made this know in a tweet on Monday.“I never know whether to be flattered or bemused that on a show run by EndemolShine, MultiChoice, Mnet, Deloitte and Red Pepper Productions, people actually think that I call the shots & make all the decisions. Unfortunately guys, I’m just an employee. Make una nor vex. #BBNaija,” he wrote.Back in 2018, Ebuka was accused of facilitating Cee-c’s participation in the reality TV show, a claim he debunked.In an interview with Beat FM, he said:” According to him, “She said something in the house that got mixed interpreted. She said she drove to my house and we had a conversation that made me put her into the reality show.“Apparently she came to marketed something to me, in some event, I mean, I attend so many event in Lagos. I’m not supposed to remember everybody.“Apparently, this happened at Terraculture, nothing about this came to my mind until I heard what she said during the show.“To the best of my knowledge, the first time I met Cee-c was when I spoke to her on stage during the show.“The reason I didn’t debunk it was because I wanted it to die naturally. It was a very stupid rumour and I didn’t want to give life.“I think she has a crush on me. But I don’t know what else she has on her head. I’ve never spoken to her except while in the house when I was doing my job.”