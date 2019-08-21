Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The 2019 Big Brother Naija, BBNaija “Pepper Dem’ edition witnessed another unforgettable moment on Tuesday night.One of the housemates, Jackye broke down into tears during her diary session with Biggie.The damsel who is up for possible eviction this week, alongside Mike, Mercy, Diane and other members of Cruistopia, except Venita, lamented to Big Brother about nomination challenge.Elozonam, who won the veto power on Sunday, saved Venita and replaced him with Frodd from her team, ‘Cruistopia’.According to Jackye, the thought of possible eviction has made her unstable and so scared of her future in BBNaija.When asked to make a shoutout to her family, Jackye speaking to her mother and siblings apologized to her elder sister for not informing her before coming on the show.In the process, Jackye broke down into tears as she apologised to her boyfriend of any bad behaviour she has demonstrated in the house.Biggie, however, advised her to quit thinking how others are feeling outside the BBNaija house and focus on her game.