Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Khafi has shunned an advice from fellow housemates over her relationship with Gedoni.





Mercy on Thursday night advised Khafi to stop focusing on Gedoni and realise the reason she is in BBNaija house.





Mercy told her to put her drive for winning ’60m’ first and focus on the game than her love interest for Gedoni.







Also, one of the new housemates, Venita advised Khafi to take it slow with Gedoni.





However, Khafi, who seemed to have agreed with Mercy last night, made a u-turn and told Gedoni that everyone is against their relationship and wants to separate them.





She said this to Gedoni on Friday morning while assuring him of her love for him.





According to her, “Everyone seems to be advising me on my relationship with you.





“People are against us but I still have you in mind regardless and not listening to their opinions.





“I don’t care if Venita thinks I’m always with you, you are my man and I don’t care.”