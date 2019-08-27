Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Big Brother Naija housemate, Gedoni has opened up on his escapades with Khafi in the reality show.Gedoni, who was evicted on Sunday had on different occasions been caught in the house having s.e.x.However, during a Q and A session on his official twitter page on Monday, Gedoni refuted claims that he had s.e.x with the police officer.According to him, Khafi had been celibate for eight years.A fan had asked why he had s.e.x with Khafi.Gedoni, however, said, “Myself and Khafi never had s.e.x.“I want to say this, When I got out I only wanted to talk about my work and career and ways to push my brand forward. This competition thought me to be very competitive and I want to put that “ginger” in my life and businesses. But instead, am faced with this questions about Khafi.“And this is needed to be cleared. Many misunderstandings, misinterpretations, to the point of publications coming from the Uk and all, all types of meme and all, it’s a price to pay for Fame yes, but WE especially Khafi doesn’t deserve this.“Am not saying this to Capture any type of relevance, but doing this all for Khafi, because she will do the same and even more. MYSELF AND Khafi NEVER HAD S.E.X, Take away the hate and give love a chance. If this can’t convince any of you then am done here GOD BLESS YOU ALL #BBNAIJA”.