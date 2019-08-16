



Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, housemate, Diane has hinted on staying away from sex until marriage.





The BBNaija housemate made the remark while recalling how her aunt once made her take a vow using the Bible to stay away from sex until marriage.





Diane made the disclosure during a game with fellow housemates, Omashola and Elo on Friday.





The BBNaija housemate, however, stated that she would recant her vow if she meets a man she truly loves.

Responding to Elo on when last she had sex, Diane said: “When I was little around 10 or 11 I went to see my cousin and her mother was telling us about how she kept herself till she got married.





“She told us that one thing that kept her was she made a vow with God to stay pure, after which she now made us make a vow using the Bible to stay pure till marriage.





“At 23, I could wait or find someone to confuse my head and I will give it out.”





Recall that evicted Big Brother Naija, housemate, Nelson had admitted pushing for a relationship with Diane.





Nelson said he stopped gunning for a relationship with Diane after Tuoyo told him he had an interest in her.

