Award winning Nigerian dancer, Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau, popularly known as Kaffy on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Big Brother Naija housemates.





Kaffy is the second set of Nigerian celebrities to visit the housemates.





Last week, Super Eagles stars, John Ogu and Oghenekaro Etebo stormed BBNaija, House.





The stars were received by housemates as they began Friday arena games.

Big Brother brought Kaffy into the house to teach the housemates how to dance for their next challenge as pairs.





The housemates for the Munch challenge were paired into two’s, the winning pair gets N2m.





Here is the pairing;

Venita-Gedoni

Diane-Frodd

Tacha-Elozonam

Enkay-Mike

Cindy-Omashola

Mercy-Ike

Jackye-Joe

Khafi-Sir Dee

Esther-Seyi





VIDEO:



