Award winning Nigerian dancer, Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau, popularly known as Kaffy on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Big Brother Naija housemates.
Kaffy is the second set of Nigerian celebrities to visit the housemates.
Last week, Super Eagles stars, John Ogu and Oghenekaro Etebo stormed BBNaija, House.
The stars were received by housemates as they began Friday arena games.
Big Brother brought Kaffy into the house to teach the housemates how to dance for their next challenge as pairs.
The housemates for the Munch challenge were paired into two’s, the winning pair gets N2m.
Here is the pairing;
Venita-Gedoni
Diane-Frodd
Tacha-Elozonam
Enkay-Mike
Cindy-Omashola
Mercy-Ike
Jackye-Joe
Khafi-Sir Dee
Esther-Seyi
VIDEO:
Kaffy in the house #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/IAKrusWg6c— NOV 5 (@KDcode) August 10, 2019
