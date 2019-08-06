



Organizers of Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, on Monday made another twist in the ‘Pepper Dem’ edition.





The new twist saw no nominations for eviction as usual, rather the housemates were divided into two different teams named ‘The Icons’ and ‘Cruisetopia’ to compete in Big Brother Naija challenges.





Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, host of BBNaija made the announced on Monday night.





The housemates were divided into teams after they were made to pick one armband from each drum which contained both red and green armbands.





Upon picking one, they were to wear it and proceed promptly to the box with the matching colour of the armband.





This new twist means all the housemates will henceforth play all the Big Brother Naija games in their selected Teams.





Cindy, Elozonam, Enkay, Frodd, Ike, Khafi, Omashola, Sir Dee and Tacha are ‘The Icons’, while Diane, Esther, Gedoni, Jackye, Joe, Mercy, Mike,Seyi, Venita are ‘Team Cruisetopia’.





Housemates don’t get to change camps and team challenges will be designed to reward the winning team and punish the losing team.





‘Pepper Dem’ housemates will no longer have the usual nomination process of putting up fellow housemates up, instead they will be having nomination challenges.





The losing team of the nomination challenge will automatically have all the team members up for possible eviction, which also affects the wager task.





The winning team will have weekly supplies, while the losing team will have nothing.