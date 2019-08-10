 BBNaija: Big Brother fires Mike, Omashola eight other housemates | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Ten Big Brother Naija housemates have been issued strikes by Biggie.

The housemates were restricted from entering their bedrooms before their sport challenge on Friday afternoon.

However, Some housemates disobeyed Big Brother’s instructions and entered the room which earned them a strike from Biggie.

Thus, the housemates; Omashola, Jackye, Enkay, Mike, Tacha, Elozonam, Frodd, Sir Dee and Joe have been banned from participating in Veto of Power and Head of house challenge in the coming week.


Biggie announced this after Friday arena games which saw Omashola emerging winner.

The winner of the Veto of Power challenge every week has the right to choose and replace any housemate put up for eviction.



