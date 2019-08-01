Big Brother Naija, BBNaija 2019 housemates, Omashola and Mercy, got into a fight in the early hours of Thursday, over Mercy’s refusal to participate in the group task assigned to them by Big Brother.
The fight broke out when Mercy, the team leader, said she was going to sleep while other members were still working on the task.
Omashola, who is also member of the team, got angry, saying it was wrong for her to leave while others were still working.
Responding, Esther said Omashola should come and drag her out of the bed.
The very furious Omashola started shouting at the top of his voice while most of the housemates in the other team were sleeping.
Mercy, who did not fail to give it hot to Omashola, stated that adding Omashola to her team was her biggest mistake.
Other members of the team including the new housemate, Venita, tried to calm both parties as they rained insults on each other.
Recall that Omashola and Frodd earlier engaged in a brawl over an alleged case of disrespect.
Watch video:
While u slept, Omashola & Mercy had a shouting match— #BBNaijaUpdates (@bbnaijaupdates) August 1, 2019
Mercy: Thunder fire you
Omashola: Ogún kill you. Opa kill you! Wetin you do? No be you be leader?
Mery: You're my worst mistake yesterday, I shouldn't have picked you#BBNaija #BBNaijaUpdates #BBNaija2019 #BBNaijaPepperDem pic.twitter.com/p3S67E455b
