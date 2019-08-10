A photo of the most controversial Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha with black burnt knuckles and knees seemingly from using bleaching products has caused a stir on the internet.This has caused serious debate on social media platforms.There have been speculations that the housemate, who gained her fame from posting raunchy photos and videos of herself on Instagram, whitened her skin as some nosy Nigerians fished out some of her ‘night to day’ photos.However, some of her die-hard fans, have risen up to defend the bold and daring housemate with claims the image was edited and they love her like that.