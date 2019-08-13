BBNaija housemates, Tacha, Ike and Joe received strikes and warning for inappropriate behavior displayed during the ongoing fourth season.News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the surprise strikes were issued by Biggie, who echoed that he wanted housemates to realise the consequences for their actions.Before issuing the strikes, he said, “judgement delayed is not judgement denied”, leaving shocked expressions on the faces of housemates.Biggie gave Tacha a final warning for constantly being involved in fights in the House.He warned that such hostility would only get her into more trouble as his House is not a fighting ring.He also advised Tacha to take better control of her reactions when angry.Mercy received a final warning for damaging Biggie’s property when she broke the Oppo Mobile phone at a Saturday Night Party.Biggie warned Mercy to be in control of her temper and reaction regardless of other people’s actions towards her.Meanwhile, Joe received his first Strike for provocation for making a volatile situation worse.Joe got into a verbal argument with Tacha and left his couch to sit next to Tacha to provoke her.He then removed her duvet agitating an already irritable Tacha.Biggie asked Joe if agitating an already provoked person was a wise decision?He cautioned him to promote peace, happiness and fun during his stay in the ‘Pepper Dem’ House.After receiving a warning for other bursts of anger, Biggie issued Tacha her first Strike for serving it back to Joe when she hit him.He advised that she should have handled herself better and diffused the situation by walking away.He warned all the Housemates to control their temper or they will lose their place in his House.NAN reports that if either Joe or Tacha receive two more Strikes they will be disqualified from Biggie’s House.Ike, however, needs one more strike before he gets kicked out of the game as he was issued his second strike.Ike received a strike for intent to attack a fellow Housemate (Seyi).If he receives a third Strike he will be disqualified from Big Brother Pepper Dem.Biggie told Ike that he should use this opportunity to develop his self-control skills and cautioned all of the Housemates that in times of tension it is their responsibility to behave in a way that makes the House safe for all.Meanwhile, ‘The Icons’ are up for eviction as they failed to pass the nomination challenge.