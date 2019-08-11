



Manchester United embarrassed Frank Lampard’s Chelsea team in the riveting last game in the English Premier League on Sunday, crushing them 4-0 at Old Trafford.





Marcus Rashford opened scoring in the 18th minute with a penalty.

And in the second second half, Anthony Martial scored in the 65th minute and Rashford made it a brace two minutes after.





And in the 81st minute, Daniel James added the fourth goal, to compound the misery of Lampard in his debut as manager of his former club.