Manchester United embarrassed Frank Lampard’s Chelsea team in the riveting last game in the English Premier League on Sunday, crushing them 4-0 at Old Trafford.
Marcus Rashford opened scoring in the 18th minute with a penalty.
And in the second second half, Anthony Martial scored in the 65th minute and Rashford made it a brace two minutes after.
And in the 81st minute, Daniel James added the fourth goal, to compound the misery of Lampard in his debut as manager of his former club.
