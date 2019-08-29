



Barely 24 hours after gunmen raided villages in Taraba State, killing two people, a group of unidentified bandits, Thursday attacked and killed Reverend Father David Tanko, a catholic priest at Kufai Amadu in Takum, Taraba State.





According to Channels Tv, the cleric was on his way to Takum for a peace meeting with his fellow clergymen on how to resolve the lingering Tiv, Jukun crisis when he was killed.





The chairman of the council, Shiban Tikari who confirmed the incident to newsmen said that after killing him, the attackers set him and his car on fire.





Tikari who said that the deceased hails from Wukari Local Government Area of the state alleged that the attack was carried out by Tiv militias.





He also blamed several other attacks that have claimed lives and property in southern Taraba on the Tiv militias, stressing that the reason for the attacks is still unknown.





All efforts to speak to the police proved abortive as calls and text messages to the police spokesperson, David Misal were neither picked nor responded to.





Taraba has witnessed series of attacks lately with the most recent one in Wukari local government areas of the state. Two persons were killed while a police officer was injured in the attack.





In neighbouring Donga Local Government Area (LGA), a student of ECWA Seminary School, was in the early hours of Wednesday killed on his farm.





Recall that the Catholic Parish Priest of St. James the Greater Parish, Ugbawka, in Enugu state, Rev Fr Paul Offu was reportedly killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen on Thursday evening.

