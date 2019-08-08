



British Airways, on Wednesday, cancelled and delayed a total of 127 flights out of Gatwick and Heathrow airports in London after its systems suffered a partial crash.





It is estimated that a total of 117 flights connected to Heathrow Aiport in London were cancelled while 10 flights connected to Gatwick Airport were also affected.





Flights scheduled to depart Heathrow Airport for Lagos have been delayed overnight with arrival delayed while departure for a flight to Abuja was delayed with arrival still on time.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the airline said it was experiencing a systems issue that affected check-in and flight departures from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City affected.





It, however, said it was not a global IT outage adding that it used manual systems to cope with the issues.





“We are working as quickly as possible to resolve a systems issue which has resulted in some short-haul cancellations and delays from London airports,” it said.





“A number of flights continue to operate but we are advising customers to check ba.com for the latest flight information before coming to the airport.





“We are offering customers booked on short-haul services departing from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City today, the opportunity to rebook to another day.





“We are encouraging customers to check ba.com for the latest flight information, and to allow additional time at the airport.”





Flights into Heathrow from Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, Nashville, and Miami were reported to have been the worst hit.