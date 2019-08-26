



A Kenyan model and socialite, Huddah Monroe has warned Kenyan women to desist from dating Nigerian men.

In her Instagram story, the controversial Kenyan with 1.7m followers said Nigerian men are scammers, who will milk women dry and disappear without a trace.





Huddah Monroealso said that these Nigerians take off after impregnating women, hence the reason why there are so many single mothers in Kenya.





Read some of the awful things she said about Nigerians on her instagram page:





