



The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has disclosed the condition under which election results can only be transmitted electronically.





INEC’s Director of Publicity, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi disclosed that there might be a theoretical transmission of election results electronically.





Appearing on Channel’s Television programme, Politics Today, Osaze-Uzzi said Nigerian law does not support the theoretical transmission of election results.





He insisted that the electronic transmission of results was not immune to manipulation as it can also be manipulated by those whose aim is to undermine results.

The INEC spokesperson stressed that the most important part of an election process was the actual voting and direction of result.





He said: “Theoretically, in our elections, you can transmit the results electronically. But the law in Nigeria does not allow for that.





“If Nigerians want that to happen, then you can do that. But that does not mean it will not be susceptible to manipulation by people who are interested in manipulating the process.





“That is the building for the very foundation. If that is not right, others are not right. Even if INEC gets the collation wrong which it should not, there is a process by which, for example it is challenged, it goes back to the commission.”





This is coming at a time when the 2019 Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar had claimed that results of the last presidential poll were transmitted to INEC server electronically.





But, this was severally denied by the country’s electoral umpire which dared Atiku to provide evidence backing up his allegation.

